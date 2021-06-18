Watch
Local NewsDrought Crisis

Actions

Biden picks career water policy adviser from Nevada to lead water agency

items.[0].image.alt
John Locher/AP
FILE - In this July 16, 2014 file photo, what was once a marina sits high and dry due to Lake Mead receding in the Lake Mead National Recreation Area in Arizona. Arizona is nearing a deadline to approve a plan to ensure a key reservoir in the West doesn't become unusable as a water source for farmers, cities, tribes and developers. Other Western states are watching. The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation expects full agreement on a drought contingency plan by Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)
Colorado River Drought Plan
Posted at 1:56 PM, Jun 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-18 16:56:46-04

CARSON CITY (AP) — President Joe Biden has nominated longtime water policy adviser Camille Touton to lead the agency that oversees water and power in the U.S. West.

The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation commissioner will be a central figure in negotiations among several states over the future of the Colorado River.

Drought, climate change and demand have diminished the river that supplies 40 million people.

The agency is expected to mandate cuts for the first time in 2022.

Touton is a native of Nevada and previously served as the deputy assistant secretary for water and science in the Interior Department under the Obama administration.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH