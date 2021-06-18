Biden picks career water policy adviser from Nevada to lead water agency

CARSON CITY (AP) — President Joe Biden has nominated longtime water policy adviser Camille Touton to lead the agency that oversees water and power in the U.S. West.

The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation commissioner will be a central figure in negotiations among several states over the future of the Colorado River.

Drought, climate change and demand have diminished the river that supplies 40 million people.

The agency is expected to mandate cuts for the first time in 2022.

Touton is a native of Nevada and previously served as the deputy assistant secretary for water and science in the Interior Department under the Obama administration.