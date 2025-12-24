Drivers race to beat holiday traffic, wet weather in Las Vegas ahead of Christmas Eve

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The weather forecast is top of mind for all of us in the Las Vegas Valley as we approach Christmas, but especially if you're planning to head out of town.

Tomorrow, Christmas Eve, is expected to be one of the busiest travel days of the year, with lots of wet weather on the way across Southern Nevada.

Holiday travel on I-15 can already be extremely congested between the state line and Barstow, but rain in the forecast can make the trip to California through the High Desert even more treacherous, which is why drivers we spoke with on Tuesday were trying to beat the traffic and the wet weather.

Ken Johnson from San Diego said the forecast played a big role in his family's plans to get back to California before Christmas.

"We don't know what we're facing, so we're just trying to get out of here," Johnson said Tuesday morning. "We already know it's raining — we're going to hit the rain on the way back, but we didn't want to hit it here and on the way back."

Matthew Graniel and his family from Los Angeles were in the same boat after visiting Las Vegas for a long weekend.

"We already know what times to go and what times not to go, because if we go during the day it's always traffic, but then the weather right now is also crazy," Graniel said. "We've gone home when there's fog that you can't even see out the window, rain that's super thick, hail, all these crazy desert storms — we've seen it all."

While I-15 around the state line is obviously our main focus for the upcoming holiday travel period, Channel 13 reached out to the Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) to see if they were paying special attention to other roads around the region with active weather on the way, so you can plan ahead before heading out of town.

NDOT says they're focusing on State Route 160 (which is Blue Diamond Road in the southwest valley that you take out west "over the hump" to Pahrump), State Route 164 (connecting California to Searchlight in extreme southern Clark County), higher elevation spots on US-93 in Lincoln County and, of course, Lee and Kyle Canyon Roads on Mount Charleston, with a white Christmas Eve likely on the way.

Lee Canyon Resort's website is already alerting skiers ahead of time that chains or

all-wheel drive will likely be required to drive up to the resort this week due to the winter weather, and that Nevada Highway Patrol (NHP) troopers will be checking for them and your lift ticket before allowing you up the mountain.

"When we have thousands of people coming up [to the mountain], there's a lot of illegal parking going on," NHP Trooper Shawn Haggstrom explained. "We always have to keep the roads clear in case of emergencies."

What are some other tips?

Tips from Nevada State Police

1. Plan Ahead & Be Prepared



Plan your route.

Check the weather.

Leave early.

Prepare your vehicle.

Pack an emergency kit.

2. Practice Safe Driving Habits:



Drive defensively.

Avoid distractions.

Avoid driving under the influence.

Buckle up.

Stay alert and avoid fatigue.

3. Be Aware of Winter Driving Challenges (If Applicable):



Adjust your driving for snow and ice.

Remove snow and ice from your vehicle.

Consider winter tires.

4. Be Mindful of Other Safety Measures:



Secure your home.

Inform someone of your travel plans.

Tips from Nevada Department of Transportation

Only travel in winter weather when necessary.

Before driving, check weather and road conditions by logging on to www.nvroads.com [nvroads.com], checking the Nevada 511 app or dialing 511 within Nevada (or 1-877-NV-ROADS outside of Nevada).

Share your travel itinerary.

Remove snow and ice from all vehicle windows, mirrors, lights, turn signals and license plates.

Buckle up.

Turn on headlights to see and be seen.

Do not rely solely on GPS to find alternate routes, as it could lead to unmaintained roadways or hazardous areas.

Turn off cruise control.

Avoid quick starts, stops and fast turns. Accelerate, brake and steer smoothly and gradually.

Reduce speed. Speed limits are based on normal road and weather conditions, not winter road conditions.

Do not slam on brakes. Apply steady pressure on ABS-equipped (antilock braking system) vehicles and pump the brakes if necessary on non-ABS vehicles.

Always comply with all posted traction device requirements.

If your vehicle has snow tires, install and use them between October 1 and April 30.

Keep additional distance from other vehicles.

Watch carefully for snow removal equipment.

Do not pass without good distance and sight clearance.

Use extra caution on bridges, ramps, overpasses and shaded areas- they may freeze first.

If vehicle begins to skid, steer in direction of slide and slowly remove foot from accelerator.

Be aware of black ice.

If parked or stuck in snow, leave window slightly cracked for ventilation and make sure vehicle exhaust system is clear of snow.

Doug Johnson with AAA says getting your car checked before you hit the road is essential.

"The most common calls we receive here at AAA are for dead batteries, flat tires and empty gas tanks," Johnson said.

Drivers we spoke with Tuesday, like Marc'Anthony Williams and Ben Grant on their way to visit family in California, were as prepared as ever for whatever their drive threw their way, like potential long traffic jams or heavy rain.

"We always keep a case of water, plenty of snacks for the kids and gas in the tank," Williams said. "If you get below half a tank, you never know what's going to happen."

Bottom line, if you still haven't left for your trip yet, plan for plenty of extra time for your drive — regardless of where you're heading — because of this weather.

Remember, if you come across flooded out roads on your drive tomorrow, always turn around, don't drown!