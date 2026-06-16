LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — While a peace deal likely means some stability in the Middle East, it’s uncertain how long it’ll take to regulate the global oil market.

WATCH | Channel 13 went to talk to drivers at the gas pump to hear how they’ve been dealing with big hikes in fuel prices throughout the conflict.

Drivers in Las Vegas 'hopeful' for drop in gas prices amid Iran peace deal

Many said they’ve been doing their research before choosing where to fill up.

“I’ve been having to get a quarter and a half [tank] just to get by,” said local Joaquin Duffy.

He said the recent dip in prices is a welcome treat for his wallet and budget.

Other drivers told us the same thing, and that they’re hopeful a peace deal will hold steady so oil prices can stabilize too.

“As always with the oil markets, it’s the stability that you need,” explained Doug Johnson of AAA. “For gas prices to start coming back down, you really need stability in the market, and we haven’t seen that probably since late February when this all started.”

“The current average, you’re at $4.91, which is great from a month ago when you were at $5.27," he added.

Drivers are hopeful the downward trend continues.

“Hopefully it comes faster than expected,” said one.

AAA also told Channel 13 they’re looking ahead to a good amount of summer road trips, with 45 million Americans traveling over the Memorial Day weekend despite high gas prices.