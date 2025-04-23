Driver in DUI crash that killed 5-year-old outside Las Vegas school sentenced to at least 5 years in prison

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On Wednesday, Guillermo Chochi-Senobua was sentenced by Judge Jessica K. Peterson for the 2023 DUI crash that killed a 5-year-old boy during school drop-off.

Peterson sentenced him to at least five years in prison, with a maximum sentence of 12.5 years. Chochi-Senobua was credited 344 days for time served.

He was also imposed a mandatory $2,000 fine.

Chochi-Senobua had pleaded guilty in March to DUI resulting in death.

In October of 2023, police say he drove drunk near Somerset Academy Losee campus, veering into oncoming traffic to pass two stopped cars. At that moment, 5-year-old Kamari Wolfe was crossing and was fatally struck by Chochi-Senobua's work van.

Chochi-Senobua had just dropped off his own child at the school minutes earlier. His blood alcohol content was .098 — over the legal limit of .08 — and he had an active DUI warrant out of Texas at the time of the crash.

The courtroom is heavy with emotion as Kamari’s family is expected to deliver victim impact statements before sentencing.

Under the terms of his plea deal, prosecutors agreed not to recommend a sentence. A reckless driving charge was dismissed.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates from today’s hearing.