LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A 5-year-old boy is seriously injured after being struck by a work van while being dropped off at school in North Las Vegas on Friday morning.

According to the North Las Vegas Police Department, the boy was struck around 7:50 a.m. while being dropped off at a school on Losee Road, between Craig and Lone Mountain roads.

Police say he was transported to UMC Trauma Center in "serious condition."

NLV traffic officers are investigating.