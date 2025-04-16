LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — State lawmakers are taking a closer look at an issue devastating our valley roadways: deadly DUI crashes. They are debating over a bill that could make the penalty stricter.

I spoke to a couple of local advocates who want to see harsher punishments.

DUI punishments could become stricter with new Nevada bill

“It’s going to give them the maximum sentence and go, I can breathe because right now my breathing is still nervous," said Robin Wynkoop, who lost her mother to a DUI crash in 2008.

Wynkoop says that 17 years ago, her mom was just waiting at a bus stop when a driver

“Ran right into the bus stop on Boulder Highway," Wynkoop said. “My mom lived for about five minutes and then passed away.”

Since then, Wynkoop has dedicated her life to holding DUI offenders accountable and helping those in a similar situation to her.

“Mainly, it seems to be helping the people who have lost a loved one," Wynkoop said.

I spoke with Wynkoop last year, going over the staggering number of DUI cases in the valley.

Are DUI punishments strict enough? Some families of victims say no

Changes for DUI punishments could come soon with SB 304.

This bill aims to make the penalty for a deadly DUI crash stricter, something Wynkoop and Sandy Heverly are in favor of.

Heverly is the executive director of STOP DUI, a nonprofit addressing the issues of DUI, offering help to offenders and victims.

“This is a wake-up call, and hopefully they get it," Heverly said.

This bill changes the requirements for vehicular homicide, the strictest DUI charge.

Right now, a driver must have three prior DUI convictions and then cause a deadly DUI crash to face vehicular homicide.

The punishment is either life or 25 years in prison, with a chance for parole after 10 years.

This bill is aimed at eliminating the three prior conviction requirement, which would allow first-time DUI offenders who cause a deadly DUI crash to face the vehicular homicide charge.

“They don’t deserve three chances to kill us, Ryan," Heverly said.

“I still think your first shot, you already messed up," Wynkoop said.

Right now, if a person has a DUI crash causing injury or death, they can face between two to 20 years in prison and a $2,000 - $5,000 fine. If the crash is deadly, the person would face this charge rather than a vehicular homicide charge.

This bill would change that.

At a hearing last week for the Senate Growth and Infrastructure Committee, many people were in favor of the bill, with several DUI victim families speaking.

However, some don't agree with the changes, saying one-time offenders should not face that harsh of a charge.

“We actually already have some of the harshest penalties in the nation for DUI," said a representative from the Clark County Public Defender's Office. “Just merely increasing the penalties does nothing to deter the conduct.”

The bill has passed out of committee.

Heverly says STOP DUI offers several classes for victim support as well as education opportunities and victim testimonies for the offenders.

She says that education and the new bill would work in our valley to help bring down the number of DUI offenses, DUI crashes, and DUI deaths.

“It takes a bit of everything working together, but tough laws do work; they do make a difference," Heverly said.

Many locals tell me they just hope more laws will go into place to help protect our drivers and increase safety across our valley.