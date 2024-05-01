Are DUI punishments strict enough? Some families of victims say no

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Driving under the influence is a deadly problem plaguing our valley. Some family members of those killed in DUI crashes say stricter punishments are what's needed to stop impaired drivers from getting behind the wheel.

"Your time should be taken for not understanding the lesson you were taught," said Robin Wynkoop whose mother died from a DUI crash in 2008 while she was standing at a bus stop. "Your time should be given to the state going you know what, we're going to keep you in jail, we'll keep you behind so we know you can't get a vehicle and kill somebody next."

She says it's horrible seeing so many impacted by DUI. She is now an advocate for stricter laws and punishments.

"I think if you kill two people or more, it should be life in prison," said Wynkoop.

Wynkoop is referring to Jemarcus Williams who pleaded guilty Tuesday in a Clark County courtroom for the DUI hit and run crash last November killing two Nevada State Troopers.

Williams is facing a possible maximum sentence of up to 40 years in prison, but Wynkoop and others who have lost family in DUI crashes say it should be more.

"The carnage that occurs in our community, it has to be stopped," said STOP DUI Executive Director.

STOP DUI is a non profit organization helping victims and suspects of DUI in the valley.

She says the numbers of those who drive under the influence are staggering. According to state data, there were 416 deadly DUI crashes in Clark County between 2017-2021.

Since then, Metro Police says there were 70 deadly DUI crashes in 2022, 55 in 2023 and so far 12 this year in their jurisdiction.

As for tougher punishment, a 2020 ruling by the Nevada Supreme Court prohibited prosecutors from charging defendants with second degree murder in DUI cases.

That leaves the only life sentence for DUI to cases of vehicular homicide.

In those cases, a driver has to kill someone while under the influence, and the driver has to have three prior DUI convictions.

Heverly represents several victim's families, who say Nevada is too lenient.

"We're asking, why are we giving these people three chances to kill us, so this is our prime focus for the 2025 legislative session," said Heverly.

STOP DUI says they plan to present even more possible solutions for the DUI problem in our valley to Nevada's next legislative session in 2025.