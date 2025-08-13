Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Local News

Actions

Driver in custody after crashing car through front of east valley Circle K

Driver in custody after crashing car through front of east valley Circle K
KTNV
Driver in custody after crashing car through front of east valley Circle K
Posted
and last updated

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Drivers in the east valley will notice a change to the front of a local convenience store.

A car crashed through the front of a Circle K gas station in the 2400 block of Nellis Boulevard, near Sahara Avenue.

Check out video of the scene here:

Scene video: Driver in custody after crashing car through front of east valley Circle K

One person was taken to a local hospital, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, and the driver was taken into custody.

Police said impairment is suspected, and this is an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Back To School in Southern Nevada

We want to know what's on your mind as kids head back to school