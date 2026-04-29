Driver flees after hitting 30-year-old woman in marked crosswalk, Las Vegas police say

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A 30-year-old woman is hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after being hit by a truck in northwest Las Vegas on Tuesday night.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says the driver did not stop after hitting the woman, but was later apprehended.

This happened at the intersection of Lake Mead Boulevard and Torrey Pines Drive just after 9:30 p.m.

Police say the woman was crossing Lake Mead Boulevard in a marked crosswalk, with the walk signal activated. The driver of a GMC Sierra pickup truck was traveling southbound on Torrey Pines Drive and "failed to yield the right of way to the pedestrian, knocking her to the ground and running her over with the left tires of the pickup truck," police stated.

Emergency medical services responded and took the woman to University Medical Center.

The driver was located and taken into custody. He's since been identified as 27-year-old Lamberto Nunez. Police say he showed no signs of impairment.

Nunez was booked into the Clark County Detention Center for failing to stop at the scene of an accident involving death or personal injury. Jail records show he is expected in court at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Police add that the collision remains under investigation.