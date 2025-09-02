Drai's Nightclub to move back to original basement location

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Drai's Nightclub will be moving from its iconic rooftop location at The Cromwell to its original basement space, where the nightclub was first introduced.

The rooftop venue will have its final week of operations during the Halloween weekend on Friday, Oct. 31, through Sunday, Nov. 2.

"The past ten years on the rooftop have been nothing short of legendary. We are proud and humbled to have been the undisputed home of hip-hop and live entertainment in the world! We've welcomed over 4 million guests and hosted residencies with more than 40 iconic artists, some of whom have been with us from the very beginning," said Victor Drai.

The rooftop venue will permanently close as a nightclub and beach club; however, it will continue to exist as a luxury private event venue and reopen to the public as a resort-style under a new name in Summer 2026.