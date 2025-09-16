Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Drai's Las Vegas to lay off over 300 people

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Drai's Las Vegas will be laying off more than 300 workers, according to WARN Act reports filed in September 2025.

Some employers are required to provide advanced notice of layoffs as part of the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act.

The owners of Drai's Las Vegas announced the rooftop location will be moving to the basement space, permanently closing the nightclub and beach club. The last day of operations will be Halloween weekend through Nov. 2.

Permanent layoffs will be taking place on Monday, Nov. 3.

236 people will be laid off from the nightclub, 108 will be laid off from the beach club and 7 will be laid off from Drai's Afterhours.

