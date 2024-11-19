Dr. Lois Tarkanian, education pioneer and prominent politician, dies at 89

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Dr. Lois Tarkanian, widow of legendary UNLV basketball coach Jerry Tarkanian, died on Monday. She was 89.

Tarkanian, who served as a university regent, Las Vegas city councilmember, and school board trustee, was a longtime figure in Southern Nevada since 1973.

A one-time classroom teacher, Tarkanian founded the first private day school for deaf children in California. She co-founded the Public Education Foundation.

Family, community members and institutions that have known the impact of Tarkanian are mourning her loss.

"When you say 'I am woman, hear me roar' that is Lois. She was so smart. Who can actually say that she loves her mother-in-law? I named my firstborn after her as well," said Lois' daughter-in-law Amy Tarkanian.

"She was a powerhouse. There wouldn't be a Jerry if there wasn't a Lois to kickstart. She was humble and always included him in her endeavors. She deserves her own street."

UNLV President Keith E. Whitfield sent this statement to Channel 13, remembering the long-lasting legacy of the Tarkanians on the school's history.

"The UNLV family is incredibly saddened by the passing of Nevada Regent Lois Tarkanian, Ph.D. Her extraordinary legacy of service to the Las Vegas community – from government and nonprofits to education at all levels – will forever be cemented in our hearts and memories," Whitfield said.

"The impact on UNLV left by Dr. Tarkanian and her late husband, Coach Jerry Tarkanian, will stand for generations. The UNLV community offers our deepest condolences to the Tarkanian family and wishes them peace and strength in the weeks ahead."

Higher education in Nevada underwent significant changes in Tarkanian's time. In a statement sent to Channel 13, the Nevada System of Higher Education said:

"Dr. Lois Tarkanian was a passionate and tireless champion for education at every level throughout her remarkable life. The Nevada System of Higher Education is honored to have benefited from her dedicated service as a member of the NSHE Board of Regents, where her leadership and commitment to higher education enriched the Silver State. While her family name is widely celebrated for its connection to UNLV, Dr. Tarkanian’s legacy extends far beyond, leaving a lasting impact on education and shaping the futures of Nevada students for generations to come. The Nevada System of Higher Education mourns Dr. Tarkanian’s passing and extends heartfelt condolences to her family and loved ones."

Tarkanian also had a successful political career, winning three elections to the Clark County School Board and three more to the Las Vegas City Council. She only lost one race for the Clark County Commission in 2000.

On the council, and later on the Board of Regents, she championed the development of the Las Vegas Medical District and developing the UNLV Medical School.

Tarkanian is survived by her four children, including Douglas County Commissioner Danny Tarkanian.