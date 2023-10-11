Downtown Summerlin expanding with new retail center

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Downtown Summerlin is getting even bigger and expanding with a new 7.4-acre retail center.

According to officials with Howard Hughes Holdings, the retail center will be anchored by a new Whole Foods Market.

"Whole Foods Market is known for its standards of excellence and being an industry leader when it comes to natural and organic food and we believe it is an ideal addition to the Summerlin community," said Frank Stephan, President of the Nevada Region for Howard Hughes. "The brand exemplifies the high level of quality that our residents are seeking and that Howard Hughes is known to deliver."

Construction began on the new retail center in September. Howard Hughes officials said core and shell completion is scheduled to be finished by the third quarter in 2024 and that's when they will turn spaces over to tenants to build out their spaces.