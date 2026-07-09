LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Down Syndrome Organization of Southern Nevada is getting ready for a one-night-only performance of Disney's "The Little Mermaid Jr."
WATCH | Justin Hinton has the details:
Down Syndrome Organization of Southern Nevada to stage all-inclusive 'Little Mermaid Jr.' show
The organization says the production will be one of a few in Las Vegas to feature an all-inclusive cast of actors from the intellectual and developmental disability community.
The show is July 19 at 6 pm.
It will be in the showroom at The Orleans Hotel and Casino.
General admission tickets are $15. VIP admission is $25.
You can visit dsosn.org/donate and donate the cost of the ticket you'd like to buy.
Just make sure you indicate it's for "The Little Mermaid Jr." in the comments section.