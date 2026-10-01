'Don't be silent': Local college students react to Cornell rape investigation, share resources

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The national spotlight is pointed at Cornell University following the decision to reopen a 2024 rape investigation involving students.

No matter how far away, it’s striking a nerve with college students here in Southern Nevada.

“I was just upset,” Hailey Amaya, a second-year student at the College of Southern Nevada, said. “I feel like the [Cornell] should’ve done more disciplinary action,” she said.

WATCH: Local college students react to Cornell rape investigation, share resources

'Don't be silent': Valley college students react to Cornell rape investigation, share resources

Her classmate and student body president Brayden Boulter said he is equally disturbed by the allegations made by the victim in the case.

“If that was my little sister, if that was my little cousin, that really upsets me,” he said.

Boulter said that as a member of student government, he goes through mandatory Title IX and sexual assault training in the spring and summer. He wants all his peers to know how to report something if they see something, or if they experience it themselves.

“We have a mobile safety app that I recommend every CSN student, faculty or member of the community please download that app. On that app, you’re able to get a direct line not just to 911 but to the specific UPD command center 911.”

No matter what, Boulter said, "don't be silent" if you witness something or experience something.

University police are the first point of contact for any incident that goes down on campus.

Their latest annual report shared with Channel 13 has campus crime data for 2023-2025 for each of their main campuses: Charleston, North Las Vegas and Henderson.

For that time frame, the report shows two reports for dating violence in 2023 connected to the North Las Vegas campus. The rape, statutory rape and dating violence categories were at zero for Charleston and Henderson during that time.

Numbers to call for the CSN campus community:



University Police Department (702) 895-3668

Clery Compliance Coordinator (702) 895-5575

Office of Institutional Equity & Title IX (702) 651-7481

Meanwhile, UNLV is rethinking its safety protocols on campus. The school’s interim president told Channel 13 on the first day of the semester in August that they rolled “out a new campus services officers program last year where we’re hiring not uniformed officers, but people who can have a visible presence on campus and identify any issues.”

The Jean Nidetch Care Center serves UNLV students, faculty and staff who have been impacted by sexual violence, relationship violence, family violence and/or stalking.

A spokesperson said the school has policies and procedures in place to facilitate thorough investigation of complaints and delivery of a fair and equitable process that encourages individuals to come forward.

Numbers to call for the UNLV campus community:

Confidential Advocate:



The Care Center: 702-895-0602

Signs of HOPE (24/7): 702-366-1640

Safe House: 702-564-3227

SafeNest: 702-646-4981

Non-Confidential Advocate:

