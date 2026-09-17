Domestic violence homicides rising statewide, experts say after deadly Las Vegas shooting

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A man shot and killed his parents inside a Las Vegas home Wednesday before turning the gun on himself, as domestic violence advocates warn homicides are increasing across Nevada.

WATCH | Shellye Leggett heard from advocates about the trends they're seeing:

Deadly Shooting In East Las Vegas Raising Concerns About Domestic Violence

Elizabeth Abdul Raheim, CEO of the Nevada Coalition to End Domestic and Sexual Violence, said the trend is alarming.

"We are seeing more domestic violence, we are seeing more domestic violence homicides so far this year in 2026 than we did at this time in 2025."

Abdul Raheim was speaking at a statewide domestic and sexual violence conference in Las Vegas, where advocates gathered to discuss prevention, intervention and why some abusive relationships can become deadly.

She said access to firearms can make dangerous situations inside a home even more lethal.

"When tensions rise, it's more likely to be lethal when people have access to firearms."

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department responded Wednesday morning to a home on East Rochelle Avenue near Maryland Parkway, where they found three people suffering from gunshot wounds. The man's mother and father, both in their 60s, were pronounced dead at the scene. The man, who was in his 40s, was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Police said the man called 911 and told dispatchers he had shot his parents. Lt. Robert Price said dispatchers heard one more shot before the line went silent.

Price said the preliminary investigation points to the son as the shooter.

"The preliminary details that we know so far are that it appears that the son did, in fact, shoot his mother and his father, and while online with dispatch, he shot himself."

Police said their initial investigation found no known history of domestic violence in the family. Investigators have not released the family's identities and said they are still trying to determine what led to the shooting.

Neighbors who did not want to speak on camera said they still have a lot of unanswered questions.

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