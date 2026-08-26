LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Dolly Parton, one of the most celebrated figures in country music history, has died at 80 years old after a brief battle with cancer, according to a family representative.

Parton's nephew announced her death in a video posted to her social media accounts Tuesday.

"Rest in peace Aunt Dolly, Aunt Granny, Gigi, May God bless Dolly Parton and may God bless you all. She will always love you," Bryan Seaver said.

WATCH | The news sent shockwaves through the music industry and left fans in the Las Vegas Valley mourning:

Dolly Parton dead at 80: Las Vegas fans mourn the loss of the country music icon

"I was shocked. Dolly Parton was an icon," Andrea Sellers said.

Ace Martino, a Las Vegas native who grew up listening to Parton, said the news hit him hard.

"Honestly it broke my heart. You know it broke my heart today hearing it this morning," Martino said.

Martino said Parton's music was a constant presence throughout his childhood.

"My mom would play the music and we'd just sit there in the car and have a nice time," Martino said.

Parton had deep ties to Las Vegas, performing nearly 30 individual concerts in the valley. Her connection to the city stretched from her first residency at the Riviera in the early 1980s to concerts on the Strip across the decades. Most recently, she hosted the Academy of Country Music Awards at Allegiant Stadium in 2022.

Parton had also planned a residency at Caesars Palace, originally scheduled for last December. It was rescheduled for September but was later canceled after Parton disclosed health issues she was facing.

For fans, Parton's impact went far beyond her music.

"A beautiful person, changed music especially for females. She was inclusive to everyone," Sellers said.

Martino said Parton's influence shaped his life in meaningful ways.

"She helped me a lot, you know she helped me stay on track, she helped me like really get a job and help my family you know she inspired me in a lot of ways," Martino said.

Parton was also known for her humanitarian work, including bringing her Imagination Library nonprofit to the Las Vegas Valley. The program provides monthly books to children up to 5 years old.

"I'm just so happy that I can help put books in the hands of children," Parton said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.