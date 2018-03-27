Do you suspect paranormal activity? Signs and solutions

While about half the country believes in places being haunted, what can be done if you suspect paranormal activity?

According to the Chapman University Survey of American Fears 2017, 52 percent of those polled said they agree or strongly agree that places can be haunted by spirits.

RELATED: 13 Most Haunted Places in Las Vegas

The survey found those who did believe in paranormal activity of some sort, also including beliefs about aliens, mind control, fortune tellers and Bigfoot, tended to be lower income, female, conservative, single or cohabiting and living in a rural area in the Western states.

BT.com took a closer look at what signs there may be that a building is haunted. They interviewed psychic medium Alison Wynne-Ryder who noted that while older properties tend to have a haunted feeling, a modern building can also be haunted.

According to BT.com, certain signs that a building may be haunted include lights turning on and off on their own, sounds of items being dropped but nothing has happened, unexplained shadows, strange behavior from pets, hearing voices of people that aren't there and sudden temperature drops.

Now if you suspect your house is haunted and that the strange behavior can't be explained otherwise, you can contact a paranormal investigator or medium to investigate the situation.

You can also cleanse the space, including burning sage, salting the building's entryways or corners and using crystals, religious talismans and holy water and speak to the ghost, according to an article on Refinery29.