Do you look like Gordon Ramsey? Hell's Kitchen is holding a look-alike competition for fans

Gordon Ramsey fans, bring your lamb sauce because Hell's Kitchen is holding a Gordon Ramsey look-alike contest
Caesar's Entertainment
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — If you've been walking around the strip and you've been seeing flyers for a Gordon Ramsey look-alike contest, you're not mistaken.

Several look-alike contests have gone viral online for celebrities like Jeremy Allen White and Timothée Chalamet. Gordon Ramsey will soon join the list.

Don't forget to bring your lamb sauce and join Hell's Kitchen in Caesar's Palace on Saturday, Nov. 23, at 1 p.m. for the look-alike competition.

The contest winner will receive HexClad's Everything But the Kitchen Sink Bundle.

