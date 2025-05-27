Disease prevention: Horse owners reminded to vaccinate animals against WNV, transmittable to humans

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — As mosquito season descends on Nevada, horse owners are reminded by the Nevada Department of Agriculture to vaccinate their animals against West Nile virus.

In 2024, we told you about <b>West Nile virus cases</b> in Clark County. <b>Two horses died</b> that year because of WNV. On May 20, we <b>continued to update you</b> on the city’s mosquito situation.

NDA said West Nile virus, a mosquito-borne disease, can severely impacts a horse’s brain, spinal cord, and nervous system.

WATCH | How mosquitoes can affect horses

2 Las Vegas horses die after contracting West Nile virus

“While clinical signs of WNV may not appear until late summer of fall, now is the time to vaccinate," said NDA State Veterinarian Peter Rolfe.

Horse owners are encouraged by NDA to work with a veterinarian to develop effective prevention plans that include timely vaccinations and mosquito control measures.

The NDA’s recommendations for horse owners include:



Eliminating mosquito-breeding sites (including standing water)

(including standing water) Using insect repellants

Vaccinating horses against WNV and Equine Encephalitis

Currently, WNV and equine encephalitis have not been detected in Nevada this year.

WNV and equine encephalitis are reportable diseases in Nevada, meaning detections must be reported to the NDA. Suspected or confirmed cases of WNV should be reported to the NDA Animal Disease Lab at 775-353-3709 or diseasereporting@agri.nv.gov.