Disaster assistance loans available for victims and businesses affected by Bug and Hawk Fires

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — In August, Governor Joe Lombardo declared a state of emergency in Washoe County and the Reno-Sparks Indian Colony following the Bug and Fred Mountain Fires.

The fires, as we reported on Aug. 10, consumed over 16,000 acres and forced more than 6,000 people to evacuate.

Local News Gov. Lombardo declares state of emergency for Bug and Fred Mountain fires KTNV Staff

Later that month, we learned of the human-caused Hawk Fire in northwest Reno, which cause authorities to encourage about 90,000 people to evacuate after homes were destroyed.

Local News Firefighters make progress against a fast-moving Reno wildfire HAVEN DALY and JOHN SEEWER Associated Press

On Sept. 12, Channel 13 received a press release from governor's office that financial assistance from the U.S. Small Business Administration might be available to those in "declared disaster [areas]."

“Families and businesses impacted by the Bug and Hawk fires have been through an incredibly difficult time, and they deserve every resource available to help them recover. I want to thank the SBA for approving our request for a disaster declaration, which will give affected Nevadans access to low-interest loans to repair, rebuild and replace what was lost. My administration will continue working alongside our local and federal partners to ensure Nevadans have the support they need to recover and move forward.” — Governor Joe Lombardo



The governor's office said the SBA is providing the following low-interest loans:



"Business Physical Disaster Loans: Loans to businesses to repair or replace disaster-damaged property owned by the business, including real estate, inventories, supplies, machinery and equipment. Businesses of any size are eligible. Private, non-profit organizations such as charities, churches, private universities, etc., are also eligible.

Loans to businesses to repair or replace disaster-damaged property owned by the business, including real estate, inventories, supplies, machinery and equipment. Businesses of any size are eligible. Private, non-profit organizations such as charities, churches, private universities, etc., are also eligible. Economic Injury Disaster Loans: Working capital loans to help small businesses, small agricultural cooperatives, small businesses engaged in aquaculture, and most private, non-profit organizations of all sizes meet their ordinary and necessary financial obligations that cannot be met as a direct result of the disaster. These loans are intended to assist through the disaster recovery period.

Working capital loans to help small businesses, small agricultural cooperatives, small businesses engaged in aquaculture, and most private, non-profit organizations of all sizes meet their ordinary and necessary financial obligations that cannot be met as a direct result of the disaster. These loans are intended to assist through the disaster recovery period. Home Disaster Loans: Loans to homeowners or renters to repair or replace disaster-damaged real estate and personal property, including automobiles."

You can apply for a disaster loan online through the MySBA Loan Portal, and can contact the SBA's customer service center for more at disastercustomerservice@sba.gov or at 1-800-659-2955. Those who are deaf, hard of hearing, or have speech disabilities may dial 711 for telecommunication relay services.

Deadlines to file for disaster relief applications are Nov. 10, 2026 for physical damages, and June 11, 2027 for economic injuries.

“Receiving an Administrative disaster declaration from the SBA shows how dedicated our recovery team is to getting survivors the help they need. The Nevada Office of Emergency Management remains committed to exploring every option for assistance to support those impacted by the fires. We’re grateful for the SBA’s declaration and to everyone who has come together to help survivors in these difficult times.” — NV OEM Chief Brett Compston

Learn more about recovery resources for Bug and Hawk Fire victims by visiting the Nevada Office of Emergency Management/Homeland Security's website here.