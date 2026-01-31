Disabled residents say broken elevator at Las Vegas complex has left them stranded for a month

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Disabled residents at Patriot Suites in northeast Las Vegas say they've been stranded for nearly a month due to a broken elevator, with management repeatedly pushing back repair timelines.

The elevator in building one at the East Craig Road complex has been out of service since early January, leaving elderly and disabled residents who live on upper floors unable to access their apartments or get to the lower floors.

Shellye Leggett hears the concerns of residents who say the broken elevator has left them stranded:

Disabled residents say broken elevator at Las Vegas complex has left them stranded

Tressa Houston, who reached out to Channel 13 for help, said she hasn't been able to enter her apartment in weeks.

"I haven't been in there a whole month. So, it's affecting a lot," said Houston, who uses a wheelchair and lives on the second floor.

Houston said she and other tenants have expressed concerns about the broken elevator for weeks, but management keeps delaying the repair timeline.

"I've been going back and forth and asking them, 'OK, so, when the elevator going to go?' 'Oh, next week,'" Houston said.

The situation has become dire for residents with disabilities who live on the second, third and fourth floors of the complex. Many depend on wheelchairs and walkers for mobility, making stairs impossible to navigate.

Patriot Services Group, the Florida-based company that owns Patriot Suites in Las Vegas, said it's aware of the problem and has been following up with its elevator contractor daily.

In a statement to Channel 13, the company said the elevator requires specialized parts that have been ordered through the manufacturer.

"We have been coordinating with the vendor and expect materials to arrive shortly, with installation to follow as soon as scheduling allows," the statement read. "This repair is not being delayed due to a lack of action or funding. It is a parts-and-scheduling matter with a third-party elevator contractor, and we are pushing for the earliest possible completion."

The company said on-site staff are maintaining regular communication with residents and assisting those with mobility concerns on a case-by-case basis, adding that resident safety and accessibility remain top priorities.

However, residents like Houston say the situation has become unsafe, and they're being forced to choose between staying stranded on upper floors or finding alternative housing.

"It's unsafe over there," Houston said.

When asked if she would return to the complex, Houston was emphatic: "Hell to the naw, to the naw naw naw. I won't go back."

For now, residents who depend on the elevator have a choice to make: remain stranded on their upper-level floors or stay somewhere else until repairs are completed.

