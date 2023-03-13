Disabled community faces struggle finding dental care

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Most people don't enjoy going to the dentist. But it can be especially scary for someone who doesn't understand.

In honor of National Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month, Justin Hinton speaks with a local team giving valley families something to smile about.

"You know, we struggled for two years," says valley mom, Diana Tamparong.

She says finding the right dentist for a special needs child is like looking for a needle in a haystack.

ACCEPTANCE & COMFORT

"Not only are we looking for quality services for our kids, but acceptance and feeling comfortable while the procedures are being done," says Diana.

Diana's son, Dominic, has Down Syndrome and sitting still is challenging for this 9-year-old. A routine teeth cleaning can be a struggle. Diana says she went through several dentists before finding Dr. Amanda Campbell.

"Her interaction with Dominic, her bond was immediate," says Diana.

She says it's thanks to that connection, they discovered just how much work Dominic needed.

"He had excess teeth that needed to be pulled, a little bit of crowding, some cavities and so we decided to take him to the surgical center where she put him under, and all the work was able to be done," says Diana.

It's common for patients with disabilities to suffer from poor oral hygiene, their self-care can be problematic according to scientific research found in the Journal of Multidisciplinary Care. So a dentist needs to adjust traditional treatments, changing care to fit each child.

"We see babies, toddlers, adolescents and adults with special needs," says Dr. Campbell.

Doctors Campbell and Vanna Truong are Co-Owners of Mighty Smiles in North Las Vegas. They're on a mission to help the special needs community, a job that's very personal for Dr. Campbell.

"I actually, I have family members who have special needs... So I know firsthand how difficult it can be to find medical, dental homes," says Dr. Campbell.

UNDERSERVED

She believes patients with disabilities are underserved in the Las Vegas valley. She makes sure every one of her patients receives comprehensive care tailored to their developmental, emotional or medical conditions.

"I got into this for a reason. Don't be scared. Just give us a chance and if it's not the right fit, that's fine. But we're here to help," says Dr. Campbell.

Diana says she's grateful for Dr. Campbell's comforting approach and most importantly, so is her son.

"He wants to come back now and that's important," says Diana.