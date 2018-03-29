Pink Box Doughnuts headlines Dirty Dining

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - Pink Box Doughnuts on Lake Mead and Buffalo got a 32-demerit C grade on March 15, in part because inspectors found multiple containers of expired creme filling.

The key lime pie filling was best by January 26.

"It's a seasonal item," said Manager Angel Salinas. "It just happened to be there, I mean, we should have thrown it away."

And the tub of orange compound was more than four years old. Its best by date? December 31, 2013.

"We don't use the orange one in here, I mean, it's very, very rare."

Salinas said they're working on keeping better track of expiration dates.

We also asked him about the heavy food debris and build-up inspectors saw throughout the main prep area.

"t's a 24-hour facility. We don't stop. And whenever we get a chance we sweep and then we deep clean but it's just a little bit difficult. It's gonna sound like just a terrible excuse but that's exactly what it is."

Inspectors also watched an employee handle donuts, then money, then back to donuts without proper handwashing.

"There was a thing where they wanted us to wear two gloves," Salinas said. "And, I mean, I took the sanitation class. I graduated from the hospitality college at UNLV and, I mean, this hand (referencing his left)--we never use it for anything."

They got a repeat violation for no detectable sanitizer in both buckets at the front and back prep areas during active food prep.

And, inspectors say Pink Box was preparing donuts and storing clean sheet pans on a trash can.

"I testify, I put my name on the line that it's as clean as it should be. It was just a terrible time, I guess, and we're working on it and that's basically it."

Pink Box still has a C grade. The manager says they'll be reinspected next week.



Our two imminent health hazard closures are both food trucks and both repeat offenders.

El Buen Taco #1 was shut down March 12 near Hualapai and Elkhorn for inadequate refrigeration and a wastewater tank leaking food debris and gray water onto the ground.

There was also no handwashing soap on the truck and employees were cooking and handling food without washing their hands.

It was back on the road with a zero demerit A grade on March 16.

The owner says the truck has new equipment and he'll work to ensure employees are following the Health District's rules.

The other food truck was Quality Food Service #5. It was taken off the road near Hualapai and Flamingo on March 14 for lack of adequate refrigeration.

The truck was back in action the next day with a zero-demerit A grade.

They did not return our calls for comment.

