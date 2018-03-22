BBQ King and Green Valley Grocery Deli on Dirty Dining

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - Blood, roaches and filth. No, it's not a crime scene. It's the main restaurant in tonight's Dirty Dining.

There was blood on the floor, a roach on the prep table and filth all around at BBQ King on Spring Mountain and Lindell. The restaurant is making its fourth appearance on Dirty Dining in the last two years.

It was shut down with 43 demerits on March 9. Because of that and a history of ongoing non-compliance dating back to April, 2015, the Health District suspended BBQ King's permit pending revocation.

But on March 19, with a nine-demerit A grade, BBQ King was given one last chance to keep their doors open under strict conditions and Health District oversight.

Certified Food Protection Manager Anita Shi was hired to help turn things around.

This is her first week on the job. "I start working here for the manager--take over for all things in the kitchen, outside, all full house," Shi explained.

If she doesn't succeed, the permit revocation process will proceed.

On the March 9 inspection, labels on food in the front service area show items like pig stomach, pig feet and chicken feet had been left out for more than a day.

A food handler on the cook line used a personal cell phone and then went straight to food prep without washing hands.

The sink was being used to hang whole duck dripping juices and blood while employees rinsed dishes and dumped liquids.

Inspectors found a roach on the prep table with open food, documenting "Poor sanitation promoting pest harborage conditions."

"I don't know what was going on before I was here," Shi said.

Before she was there, inspectors documented a build-up of dirt and debris on most everything, from dishes to the paper towel dispenser, the stove, oven knobs and containers.

They were using an excessively dirty fan to cool duck.

Cutting boards were soiled and unsanitary.

A dirty blender and meat grinder were stored as clean.

Someone's plastic water bottle was being re-used to store milk for customer use.

"I will take care of it in the future," said Shi.

BBQ King was supposed to schedule a food safety consultant meeting with the Health District back in December and provide training records back in November. But they did not.

Non-compliance with basic food safety and Health District regulations that led to a letter saying, "The Health District can no longer allow your facility to operate in a way that endangers public health."

In the stipulation agreement the Health District reached with BBQ King, their chef can stay, but cannot serve as food protection manager or person in charge.

What's next for BBQ King?

They will have twice monthly unannounced inspections for the next six months to prove they've gained control over food safety and are not endangering public health.

They must pass all with an A grade, no imminent health hazards and no repeat critical or major violations. Quarterly inspections may be conducted for the remainder of an 18-month period. They're required to do monthly professional pest control and monthly professional deep cleaning.

Anything less than an A in the first six months results in immediate permit suspension pending revocation. The same goes for if they get a C within the remaining 18 months.

We've got one imminent health hazard closure.

The deli at Green Valley Grocery on Las Vegas Boulevard and Silverado Ranch was shut down March 9 for a cockroach infestation. There was also black and pink mold in the ice machine. They were re-inspected and re-opened the same day with a zero-demerit A.

Documents from this week's Dirty Dining

Weekly restaurant inspection downgrade report

Green Valley Grocery Deli #19 inspection report

BBQ King inspection report

BBQ King suspension letter

BBQ King inspection comments

BBQ King director conference notice

BBQ King stipulation agreement from director's conference

BBQ King reopening inspection report 3/19