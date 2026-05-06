DETR offering assistance to workers affected by Sprit Airlines shutdown

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation announced Wednesday it is offering assistance to workers laid off after the sudden shutdown of Spirit Airlines.

DETR said in a press release it is working to ensure the former employees have access to information about unemployment benefits, reemployment services and retraining opportunities during their transition to new jobs after the airline announced it was ceasing operations over the weekend.

Ryan Ketcham reports from Harry Reid International Airport on how locals are reacting to news of the shutdown:

Nearly 1,000 employees laid off in Las Vegas following Spirit Airlines' end

"DETR is committed to supporting every Nevada worker affected by the Spirit Airlines layoffs,” DETR director Christopher Sewell said. “Our team is ready to provide timely resources, guidance, and individualized assistance to help impacted employees navigate their next steps."

According to DETR, one of the efforts underway to help impacted workers is by offering Rapid Response, a free program providing immediate support in response to layoffs and plant closures. DETR said Rapid Response is providing information on unemployment insurance, health coverage options and reemployment services with representatives from Spirit Airlines.

The department said it is also offering workforce and training services through Employ NV, which offers the following career and training services at no-cost:



Career counseling and job search assistance

Resume and interview preparation

Skills assessments and re-skilling opportunities

Training grants for high-demand career fields

Access to job fairs and recruitment events

Community resources and supportive services

Workers impacted by the Spirit closure can also file for Unemployment Insurance at this link.

"I encourage all affected Spirit Airlines employees to take advantage of the resources available through DETR," Gov. Joe Lombardo said. "Our priority is getting folks back to work right away, and the state stands ready to assist with no-cost employment services to help with the transition."

In a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) Act published to DETR's website, Channel 13 found that the airline issued the permanent layoff of 999 employees, including 779 flight attendants, 90 first officers, 59 captains, and more at Harry Reid International Airport.