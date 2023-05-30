Department of Labor finds over 170 child labor violations at Nevada Sonic Drive-In locations

RENO (KTNV) — The U.S. Department of Labor is ordering a company that operates multiple Sonic Drive-In locations in Nevada to pay over $71,000 in fines after finding more than 170 child labor violations.

On Tuesday, the department said SDI of Neil LLC had multiple violations at three of their locations, which are located in Carson City, Fallon, and Minden.

According to the department, those violations included having 14 and 15-year-olds work before 7 a.m. and after 7 p.m. between Labor Day and June 1 and later than 9 p.m. between June 1 and Labor Day. They also had those employees work more than three hours per day on school days, more than 18 hours a week in a school week, and more than eight hours on a non-school day, and more than 40 hours in a non-school week.

Investigators said the company also allowed young workers to operate fryers without automatic fry baskets that move food in and out of hot oil and grease, which is a prohibited job for workers under 16 years old. The department said investigators also found the company hired at least one employee who was 13 years old, which is under the legal age for employment in restaurants.

SDI of Neil LLC has been ordered to pay $71,182 in "civil money penalties". The Labor Department said investigators also recovered $274 in overtime back wages and liquidated damages for two workers who were denied overtime pay for working over 40 hours in a week.

"While learning new skills in the workforce is valuable as teens grow up, federal law dictates how employers must protect children by making sure their first jobs are safe and that they do not interfere with their education or well-being," said Gene Ramos, the Wage and Hour Division District Director in Las Vegas. "The Fair Labor Standards Act allows for developmental experiences but restricts the employment of young workers in certain jobs and provides for penalties when employers do not follow the law."

According to the Labor Department, investigators have identified more than 4,000 cases of child labor violations across the United States from 2018 to 2022.