Department of Justice to monitor polls in Clark, Washoe counties over 2022 general election

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Two Nevada counties are among the 64 counties nationwide monitored by the U.S. Department of Justice for the Nov. 8 general election.

The DOJ's Civil Rights Division, which enforces federal voting rights laws, will monitor elections in Clark County and Washoe County, according to a Monday news release.

The Civil Rights Division has a call center to take complaints from the public regarding potential violations of federal voting rights laws, the DOJ says.

Personnel from the Civil Rights Division and the U.S. Attorney's Office are expected to be on the ground in Nevada during the general election.

The Civil Rights Division has a Voting Section and a Criminal Section — one to enforce statues that protect Americans' right to vote, the other to enforce statutes that prohibit voter intimidation and voter suppression based on race, color, national origin or religion, the DOJ stated.

Workers from the Civil Rights Division will be available on Election Day to take complaints from the public related to any possible violations of federal voting rights laws, DOJ officials say.

Complaints related to disruption at a polling place should always be reported immediately to local election officials, they noted. Any complaints related to violence or intimidation should be reported by calling 911.

Here's the complete list of jurisdictions where the Civil Rights Division will monitor over the general election, as provided by the DOJ:

City of Bethel, Alaska;

Dillingham Census Area, Alaska;

Kusilvak Census Area, Alaska;

Sitka City-Borough, Alaska;

Maricopa County, Arizona;

Navajo County, Arizona;

Pima County, Arizona;

Pinal County, Arizona;

Yavapai County, Arizona;

Newton County, Arkansas;

Los Angeles County, California;

Sonoma County, California;

Broward County, Florida;

Miami-Dade County, Florida;

Palm Beach County, Florida;

Cobb County, Georgia;

Fulton County, Georgia;

Gwinnett County, Georgia;

Town of Clinton, Massachusetts;

City of Everett, Massachusetts;

City of Fitchburg, Massachusetts;

City of Leominster, Massachusetts;

City of Malden, Massachusetts;

City of Methuen, Massachusetts;

City of Randolph, Massachusetts;

City of Salem, Massachusetts;

Prince George’s County, Maryland;

City of Detroit, Michigan;

City of Flint, Michigan;

City of Grand Rapids, Michigan;

City of Pontiac, Michigan;

City of Southfield, Michigan;

City of Minneapolis, Minnesota;

Hennepin County, Minnesota;

Ramsey County, Minnesota;

Cole County, Missouri;

Alamance County, North Carolina;

Columbus County, North Carolina;

Harnett County, North Carolina;

Mecklenburg County, North Carolina;

Wayne County, North Carolina;

Middlesex County, New Jersey;

Bernalillo County, New Mexico;

San Juan County, New Mexico;

Clark County, Nevada;

Washoe County, Nevada;

Queens County, New York;

Cuyahoga County, Ohio;

Berks County, Pennsylvania;

Centre County, Pennsylvania;

Lehigh County, Pennsylvania;

Luzerne County, Pennsylvania;

Philadelphia County, Pennsylvania;

City of Pawtucket, Rhode Island;

Horry County, South Carolina;

Dallas County, Texas;

Harris County, Texas;

Waller County, Texas;

San Juan County, Utah;

City of Manassas, Virginia;

City of Manassas Park, Virginia;

Prince William County, Virginia;

City of Milwaukee, Wisconsin; and,

City of Racine, Wisconsin.

More information about the federal civil rights laws is available on the Civil Rights Division’s website.