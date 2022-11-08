Election 2022: Nevadans head to the polls for election that could decide balance of power in Congress

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nevadans will cast votes on Election Day that could sway the balance of power in Congress.

The eyes of the nation are on the Silver State as polls open at 7 a.m. We won't know any results until after the polls close at 7 p.m. Check here for election results as they come in.

KTNV is tracking updates throughout the day so you know what to expect when you head out to cast your ballot. Here is what you need to know (check back throughout the day for the latest):

7:06 a.m. — Lines are already long at Desert Breeze Community Center as polls open on Tuesday. Find a list of same-day polling locations in Clark County at ktnv.com/wheretovote.

It’s 7am! Voting Polls are now open in Nevada. Here at Desert Breeze Community Center a long line of voters is now beginning to slowly move inside. @KTNV will have #ElectionDay coverage all day. pic.twitter.com/moXHYHODY5 — Kay (@kaymccabetv) November 8, 2022



7:05 a.m. — The line started to wrap around the building at the Bob Ruud Community Center in Pahrump when polls opened.

Nye County will now count votes by machine after a lawsuit by the ACLU and an opinion issued by Nevada’s Supreme Court, but they plan to resume hand counting after polls close.

The line is starting to wrap around as doors open at the Bob Ruud Community Center. Nye County ready to make their voices heard! pic.twitter.com/ivQqzAWs5f — Kelsey McFarland (@KelseyMarie_TV) November 8, 2022

6:31 a.m. — Tuesday's forecast includes a chance of rain and wind gusts up to 24 mph.

Election Day forecast in Las Vegas: pic.twitter.com/YGCOn18P4p — Justin Bruce (@just1nbruce) November 8, 2022

This page will be updated throughout the day with new developments throughout Clark County. Track election results at ktnv.com/election-results after the polls close.