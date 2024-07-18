Demolition starting within the next week at The Mirage

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The doors are shut and the fences are up and the iconic Mirage resort and casino is now closed.

Crews are getting ready for demolition at The Mirage property. The volcano will soon be taken down and a giant guitar will be going up.

People said goodbye at a closing ceremony on Wednesday morning. Jim Allen, the chairman of Hard Rock International, was also in attendance and asked about the future of the project.

"What I can tell you is the atrium will not be in the future," Allen said.

He didn't go into detail because an announcement is expected later this year or in early 2025.

However, we do know there are plans for a giant guitar hotel tower.

"This building will be approaching 700 feet," Allen said. "It will become a true icon and it is something that creates international tourism, not only for Hard Rock, but also Las Vegas."

Construction is expected to take about three years and they are getting to work quick.

"Bulldozers will be here tomorrow," Allen said. "We have been slowly mobilizing the last five, six months. But really, this time next week, we will be in major demolition."

While the building will change, Allen added they still want to remember the past.

"The only thing we are strongly considering is there will be a spot where people will be able to come and see the legacy of The Mirage."

While The Mirage slowly goes away, many tourists say they have positive thoughts about Hard Rock.

"Maybe that is the future," one tourist told me.

"I like the Hard Rock. Hard Rock is good," another tourist said. "We got one in Hawaii."

