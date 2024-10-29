Delta flight leaving Las Vegas aborts takeoff due to engine issue

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Delta Air Lines flight had to abort takeoff at Harry Reid International Airport on Monday.

According to airline officials, Flight 777 was originally scheduled to travel from Las Vegas to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport at 12:15 p.m.

However, Delta officials said the plane experienced an engine issue as it was accelerating before takeoff and the plane was towed safely back to the gate.

"We are working to accommodate customers to their final destination and we apologize for their delays in their travel," Delta said in a statement to Channel 13.

All 261 customers and nine crew members were able to get off the plane safely and no injuries were reported.

Emergency personnel inspected the aircraft on the runway and determined that ignited fuel exited the engine as designed.

Delta officials told Channel 13 that the aircraft will be inspected and go through maintenance to check for any additional issues.

The Federal Aviation Administration is also investigating. This will be the agency's second investigation in Las Vegas this month.

On Monday, the FAA released a preliminary report stating an electrical fault led to issues on a Frontier Airlines flight, which had a fiery landing in Las Vegas on Oct. 5.