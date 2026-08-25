LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Decatur Boulevard is one of the busiest roads in the Las Vegas Valley and also one of the most dangerous.

Since last December, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department has released four lists of the 50 most dangerous intersections in the valley, each based on a month's worth of crash data.

Several stretches of Decatur Boulevard consistently appear on those lists. Decatur and Flamingo, along with Decatur and Tropicana, are almost always included. A large portion of Decatur from Blue Diamond to Vegas Drive has also been featured.

WATCH | I spoke to locals who travel along Decatur often to hear their thoughts:

Decatur Boulevard dominates LVMPD's list of most dangerous intersections

Carrie Nunez rides an e-scooter around Las Vegas to get to work.

"Gas prices, and I don't have a car right now, gotta get to work," Nunez said.

Nunez said she has been hit before and has had more than a dozen close calls on the road.

"I watch the cars constantly because you're not safe. They don't look, they don't pay attention," Nunez said.

She said dangerous driving is not limited to one part of the city.

"What would you say is the most dangerous area of town that you've driven in?" I asked Nunez.

"I would say, to be honest, everywhere," Nunez said. "They're all the same."

Other locals say they try to avoid the most dangerous areas when possible.

"I try to avoid these areas as much as possible," one resident said.

Metro Police says failure to yield the right of way, failure to maintain lanes, running off road, wrong-way driving, and disregarding a traffic control device were all the major infractions they caught drivers committing during July.

Metro says it has been cracking down on those issues. As of Aug. 17, there have been 74 traffic deaths in its jurisdiction, compared to 103 by the same date last year.

Locals are urging drivers to slow down and calling on police to increase enforcement to make streets safer.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

