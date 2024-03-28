Death Valley seeing wildflower bloom thanks to spring warmth

DEATH VALLEY, Calif. (KTNV) — Death Valley is seeing beautiful blooms this spring as windflowers begin to blossom.

While a superbloom is not expected throughout Death Valley this year, some locations in the park, such as Panamint Valley, are blanketed with dense concentrations of bright wildflowers.

Other wildflower hotspots include Ubehebe Crater and Dantes View.

Visitors are reminded that picking wildflowers is prohibited ; removing flowers means fewer seeds and fewer future blooms to enjoy next year.

More information about the national park's wildflowers can be found here.