Death of Las Vegas teen killed by wire on bike path ruled an accident

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The death of a Las Vegas teenager killed by a wire on a bike path has been ruled an accident.

On July 30, the teen died while riding his bike near the Las Vegas Wash on Lake Mead Boulevard and Pecos Road. After a preliminary investigation, police said Naranjo was riding southbound on a path when a "cable that was tied to a pole from the fence across the pathway struck the victim on the neck" and knocked him off of his bicycle.

Medical personnel arrived and pronounced Naranjo dead at the scene.

In August, Las Vegas police told Channel 13 that upon further investigation, the cable was slack, resting on the ground, and was not strung across the path. Instead, they said when Naranjo's bike rode over the cable, it snapped up and "struck him in the neck".

At the time, they also told Channel 13 they believed in the incident was a "tragic and unfortunate accident".

However, Naranjo's family previously said they don't agree with that version of events.

"The theory that the cable was on the ground is BS because if it were, people would not have been hurt," said Rudy Naranjo, Angel's father.

Rudy's other son was also injured in this incident and had to get surgery on his arm.

The Clark County Coroner's Office revealed more about Naranjo's case on Friday. The coroner's office said Naranjo died due to blunt force injuries of the head and neck and that his death was an accident.

Channel 13 also reached out to LVMPD to learn more about the status of the case. At the time of this article's publication, we have not heard back.