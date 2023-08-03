16-year-old motorcyclist killed by 'wire stretched across bike path,' police say

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A 16-year-old was killed on Sunday after getting caught around the neck by a "wire stretched across the bike trail," according to Las Vegas Metro police.

The crash was initially reported at 12:38 a.m. on Lake Mead Boulevard and Pecos Road, near the Las Vegas Wash, where officers located an injured juvenile on a paved path.

Medical personnel at the scene say they located the juvenile and later pronounced him deceased at the scene.

The victim's brother was on the scene as well and told officers he witnessed the incident but was reportedly "hysterical" and "unable to provide further detail."

Police determined that the juvenile was riding southbound on the pathway when a "cable that was tied to a pole from the fence across the pathway struck the victim on the neck." This then caused the juvenile to fall off his bike.