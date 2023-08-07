Homicide detectives say evidence of Vegas teen's death points to 'unfortunate accident'; investigation ongoing

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — 16-year-old Angel Naranjo's death is being investigated by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's Homicide Section.

Police said their homicide section has been investigating his death since Sunday, July 30, alongside the Traffic Fatal Detail team.

Angel died while riding his bike near the Las Vegas Wash on Lake Mead Boulevard and Pecos Road around 12:38 a.m.

According to police, officers at the scene said he was riding southbound on a pathway when a "cable that was tied to a pole from the fence across the pathway struck him on the neck."

Since homicide has taken over the investigation, police told KTNV Monday that the cable was slack, resting on the ground and was not strung taut across the pathway. Police said when Angel's bike rode over the cable, it snapped up and "struck him in the neck."

So far, police said they have gathered witness interviews and evidence at the scene. Police are investigating the death because of its "suspicious nature."

"The preliminary investigation points to this being a tragic and unfortunate accident," police said. "LVMPD has been in contact with Angel’s family for the past week. Homicide detectives will continue to actively investigate the circumstances behind Angel’s death until we can come to our final determination in this case."

Sunday, the community held a car wash dedicated to Angel. The family is requesting privacy but says they are feeling the love and support from the community.