Community car wash dedicated to 16-year-old who died while riding bike

Byond Details held a community car wash dedicated to 16-year-old Angel, who died while riding his bike.
Posted at 7:46 PM, Aug 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-06 22:46:39-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Sunday, a community car wash was dedicated to 16-year-old Angel, who died while riding his bike.

The car wash was held at Byond Details near Rainbow Boulevard and W. Spring Mountain Road.

BREAKING STORY: 16-year-old motorcyclist killed by 'wire stretched across bike path,' police say

He was killed last Sunday after getting caught around the neck by a wire while riding his bike.

The family is continuing to ask for privacy but has said they appreciate the love and support the community has poured in the last week.

