Deadly crash on El Capitan Way leaves driver of moped dead

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A deadly crash between a vehicle and moped at El Capitan Way between West Flamingo Road and West Saddle Avenue left the driver of the moped dead.

The driver of the vehicle was pulling out of a private drive onto El Capitan Way when they struck a moped on the road.

The rider of the moped died from their injuries on the scene.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene, and there was no suspected impairment.

El Capitan Way will remain closed between West Flamingo Road and West Saddle Avenue for several hours.