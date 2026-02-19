DA's office looks to move teens connected to crime spree from juvenile to adult court

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Two teenagers went on an armed robbery spree across the Las Vegas valley on Tuesday, stealing a car and robbing multiple victims at gunpoint before leading police on a chase that ended in North Las Vegas.

The crime spree left victims like Saul Placencia without their only means of transportation. The suspects stole Placencia's white car from his apartment near Flamingo and Arville while he was sleeping, then used it during their robbery spree, according to Placencia.

"It's still not a good feeling waking up seeing your car missing, and they tell you they find it and it's all wrecked," Placencia said.

The chaotic scene ended outside Jerry's Nugget Casino in North Las Vegas near 5th Street and Las Vegas Boulevard, where police surrounded the stolen vehicle.

Metro Police confirmed the teens committed three separate robberies across the valley, using a gun in the incident to steal personal items from victims who were on foot.

"These robberies, all three of them, a gun was used. Personal items were taken from the victims who were on foot," said a Metro Police spokesperson.

Placencia's car sustained extensive damage during the police chase. The bumper was missing, and the tires were damaged.

"If you go on the other side, they took off the console, and yeah, they broke up the key ignition," Placencia said.

The stolen car was Placencia's only form of transportation for his work as an electrician — a vehicle he had just finished paying off.

"People do bad things, people do dumb things," Placencia said. "It doesn't feel good, but there's nothing I can do about it."

As Placencia works through insurance complications, he hopes the suspects face consequences for their actions.

"Give them some jail time. Keep them off the street so that way they don't harm anybody or do anything else that's stupid or reckless," Placencia said.

The District Attorney's office is looking to move the teens from juvenile to adult court.

The DA's office shared the following:

"The Clark County District Attorney's Office is seeking certification to the adult system. However, we cannot comment more at this time."

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.