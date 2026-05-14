DA's office files felony charges against Las Vegas man accused of drowning cat

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A man accused of the drowning death of a cat in Las Vegas is now facing felony charges.

The Clark County District Attorney's Office announced Thursday that Joshua Booth is charged with one count of willfully or maliciously torture, maim or mutilate an animal kept for companionship or pleasure causing death. He has a preliminary hearing date set for June 23.

According to the DA's office, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department responded to a woman's home, where she provided officers with surveillance video allegedly showing her cat, Rita, being thrown from Booth's garage into the street "while soaking wet."

The DA's office said detectives searched Booth's garage and found a garden hose, a tub full of water and another wet cat that appeared distressed.

The charges come after Reba's Law went into effect, which increased the punishment for people convicted of crimes against animals.

"My office takes animal abuse cases extremely seriously. Acts of cruelty against defenseless animals are disturbing and will not be tolerated in our community," Clark County district attorney Steve Wolfson said. "We will continue working closely with our law enforcement partners to hold offenders accountable and bring justice for all victims."

WATCH | Nevada animal advocates hopeful after Reba's Law goes into effect (report from June 11, 2025):