INDIAN SPRINGS (KTNV) — Many viewers have reached out with concerns about a stretch of US 95 near Corn Creek after a motorcyclist crashed with a wild burro just last week.

I heard the area is most dangerous at night and presents more concerns than just wild animals. I drove out to see for myself and it's very dark, making it hard to see anything that could be lurking nearby.

WATCH | We spoke with residents in the area about their roadway safety concerns

Dangerous stretch of US 95 near Corn Creek raises safety concerns after motorcyclist death

This echoes what many viewers have been writing about. There's not much out here on the road until there is.

"You can't slow down quick enough," one resident said.

It's easy to spot the burros during the day.

KTNV

"There's the burros on the side of the road," a local pointed out during daylight hours.

But when night falls, the situation changes dramatically.

"Is it gonna be there when I go back? That's my fear. Like, is that one gonna get hit next?" a concerned driver asked.

KTNV

Paula Esbolt says this stretch of US 95 becomes a danger zone. She lives in Las Vegas but commutes to Indian Springs for work every day.

"There is an open range sign, but that's the only one sign out there like, and they, uh, what is it like 2-3 years ago they put up the tortoise fencing because the tortoises were crossing the highway," Esbolt said.

Nicole Gentry says she and her husband have lived in Indian Springs for 5 years. He commutes to work in Las Vegas, getting home at 1 in the morning.

KTNV

"When he gets there, he calls me and I just go, OK, he made it safe," Gentry said.

Reported speeding plus wildlife crossing equals a disaster waiting to happen.

Patrick from Cold Creek wrote on Facebook saying the burros tend to blend in to the side of the road because of their color.

Another viewer emailed saying this area is extremely dark at night, traffic moves at highway speeds, and drivers are not expecting large animals standing in the travel lanes.

KTNV

All of this comes after a motorcyclist died after crashing into a wild burro on US 95 near Corn Creek last week.

Indian Springs residents are now calling for traffic safety improvements.

"So there's not many signs over here. You just have the rumble strips," one resident noted.

"They put up the tortoise fencing, but those little donkeys can climb over it," Esbolt said.

KTNV

I reached out to the Nevada Department of Transportation to see if anything is being done. They sent this response: "NDOT is awaiting the completion of the ongoing crash investigation before commenting further."

Locals say until something more is done, they'll do their part by slowing down and watching out for wildlife.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.