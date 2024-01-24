Damaged La Bonita Supermarket pushes back reopening

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It has been two and a half years since the La Bonita Supermarket on Desert Inn Road and Eastern Avenue collapsed and customers will have to wait a little longer to visit the location again.

On Monday, company officials said they are having to push back the reopening due to "many unexpected delays" during the construction phase. They originally told Channel 13 they were opening to reopen in the Fall of 2023 but didn't make their deadline.

The market closing for repairs has impacted many locals in the area. In May 2023, Las Vegas local Mario Lopez told Channel 13 his family has to drive about 10 miles to get to another supermarket.

The market originally had to close in August 2021 after the front of the store collapsed. The store's general manager told Channel 13 that severe windstorms were responsible for the collapse.

RELATED LINK: Structural engineer reflects on La Bonita collapse

Four people were sent to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after the collapse.

As of Wednesday morning, no official reopening date has been set.