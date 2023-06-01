Damaged Las Vegas La Bonita Supermarket to reopen in the fall, spokesperson says

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A local supermarket, once a staple in the Las Vegas community, will soon be reopening after being damaged in a severe windstorm.

The store located near Desert Inn Road and Eastern Avenue closed nearly two years ago after the front collapsed.

The reopening will be vital for many valley families.

Construction crews are working to rebuild the entrance of valley resident Mario Lopez's favorite supermarket, La Bonita Supermarket.

It's been nearly two years since it closed and his family has been struggling without it.

"We had to drive about ten miles to get to another supermarket," he said.

It was August 2021 when the front of the La Bonita supermarket came tumbling down into the store's parking lot after severe windstorms.

Clark County Department of Building and Safety immediately shut down the store. Perez says the store was walking distance from his home and frequented by his family.

"It's a Mexican supermarket," he said. "It's where we get all of our stuff to make our food."

According to La Bonita spokesperson Jessica Tabares, it's customers like Perez that inspired the rebuild and reopen. She says they had to overcome many obstacles, but the store is set to now reopen this fall.

"We are very excited," Tabares said. "We have heard so much from our community people, 'when are you going to open? When are you going to be back?'"

Perez said he's ready for the reopening in the fall because he would no longer have to drive another 10 miles to get to a supermarket, and he'll be able to come and see people.

Perez knew the supermarket's employees since 2006.

Tabares says many long-time employees will be returning to work at the store after temporarily being relocated to other La Bonita stores throughout the valley. She also says they are looking to hire more than 100 additional staff.

"We owe it to our customers. They have been waiting for almost two years now and it will be exciting to have them back and service them in the best way possible," she said. "Everyone is excited that it's opening up."

Tabares says they are planning to remodel the whole store.

More information can be found on their website.