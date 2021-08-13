Partial building collapse near Desert Inn Road, Eastern Avenue

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It appears that the front part of a building has collapsed near Desert Inn Road and Eastern Avenue. Clark County Fire Department and Las Vegas police are on the scene.

13 Action News has a crew at the scene and is attempting to get more information.

The collapse was reported shortly after 6 a.m. The building is the location of a La Bonita Supermarket.

Four people were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. It is believed around 20 to 25 people were in the building at the time. Firefighters are still checking for anyone who may be injured.

At this time, it is unknown what caused the collapse.

