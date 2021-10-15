Windstorm responsible for collapse at La Bonita Supermarket

LAS VEGAS — La Bonita Supermarket's general manager concluded that severe windstorms were responsible for the collapse in August.

Armando Martinez found out about this information after reading the letter that was sent by an engineer to Clark County's Building and fire prevention.

The collapse happened at the La Bonita Supermarket located on Desert Inn Road on August 13. The front of the building came tumbling

down on the store's parking lot around 6 a.m. The collapse left four people with minor injuries and a large pile of rubble in front of the store.

"Something like this though, we could have never imagined anything like this," Martinez said.

On the day of the collapse, Clark County immediately shut down the store and they required the property owners to hire an engineer and find out what led to the collapse. At this point, Martinez realized he was left with more than 100 employees that he needed to account for. He transferred them to the other six stores that they have throughout the valley.

“We try to keep our employees close to us and we want our employees happy so at first no matter what we have to keep these guys on board," Martinez explained.

Martinez says they are waiting for the green light from the property owners to be able to reopen. He says they will work with the county to ensure that every employee and customer is safe during their operations.