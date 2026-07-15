LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Cyclosporiasis cases are climbing across the country, and Southern Nevada health officials say they are keeping a close eye on the situation.

WATCH | Abel Garcia spoke with a local doctor about what to look out for:

Cyclosporiasis cases climbing nationwide, but no known Nevada links to outbreak yet

While sporadic local cases are reported every year, no cases in Clark County have been linked to the multi-state outbreak currently under investigation.

The CDC says more than 1,600 cases have now been reported across 34 states, with more than 140 people hospitalized so far this year. Neighboring states to Nevada, including Arizona, Utah and California, have all reported cases.

Cyclosporiasis is a foodborne illness caused by a microscopic parasite most commonly linked to contaminated fresh produce like lettuce, herbs and vegetables.

Dr. Hayden Maag, an emergency room physician at MountainView Hospital, says the illness can be tricky because symptoms do not always show up right away.

"With cyclosporiasis, it's actually about a week later after you're exposed to the parasite that you start developing symptoms, and those symptoms are diarrhea that's consistent and profound for multiple days in a row," Maag said.

Health officials say the best way to protect yourself is to wash your hands, rinse fruits and vegetables under running water, and cook food thoroughly when possible.

If symptoms last for days, doctors say it is important to get checked out, because cyclosporiasis can be treated with antibiotics.

"When it becomes a little bit more concerning is when it lasts days and days," Maag said. "When you have diarrhea for multiple days in a row, dehydration is the thing that we worry about the most. That might be the time to seek medical attention at our emergency department."