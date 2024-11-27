Customers raise concerns after Henderson martial arts studio suddenly closes

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Customers at the Premier Martial Arts studio in Henderson were left in limbo after they said the studio abruptly closed.

"They are taking the joy away," said Marisol Levi, a customer of Premier Martial Arts Studio.

Levi enrolled her two kids, ages 10 and 11, for martial arts classes back in July. She said she and her husband paid nearly $4,000 for a year's worth of classes at the studio.

She was hoping her kids would find a sense of community there after having moved to the valley from California.

“It was a lot of fun; we made a lot of friends. The classes were really cool," said Isabella Levi, Marisol's daughter.

“I really liked it there because we go to use weapons too," said Ron Levi, Marisol's son.

Last week, Marisol said she received a letter from the studio instructor claiming the studio would no longer be open.

This news left Marisol confused and wondering if she'd get a refund.

"It left my husband and I to wonder, 'what about the parents that we did pay one year in advanced?'" Marisol said. "We are out thousands of dollars right before Thanksgiving right around the holidays. The worst time to tell your kids, ‘hey, there’s no more karate, we don’t know where the money is at.”

RELATED STORY: North Las Vegas event venue abruptly closes, leaving clients high and dry

North Las Vegas event venue abruptly closes, leaving clients high and dry

Her kids were heartbroken about the news.

"We don't have anything to look forward to on Mondays and Wednesdays anymore. We always looked forward to coming and be excited to see friends," Isabella said.

"I am pretty disappointed because I only came because I got bullied in 4th grade by some students, and I just wanted to learn self-defense so next time I could stand up to them," Ron said. "And it makes me feel really horrible that they closed down and I just wanted something to look forward to and stay active."

Marisol said she tried contacting the franchise owner of Premier Martial Arts, Colette Young, but said she had no luck.

"I really hope that she says to herself, 'You know what, these parents, I need to give them their money back," Marisol said.

RELATED STORY: Titan Solar Power customers still frustrated following folding of company

Titan Solar Power customers still frustrated following folding of company

Channel 13 visited Young's home, emailed, called and texted her.

She responded via text and said that last week a "disgruntled" employee quit and sent a message to members with "false" information.

She told us that the business was supposedly only set to be closed during the week of Thanksgiving, and they would open back up after the holidays.

Young agreed to interview with Channel 13 on Wednesday to explain what is happening.

Meanwhile, Channel 13 learned the studio was not allowed to operate because it was not in compliance with the city of Henderson municipal code.

The City of Henderson Shared the following:

"This business did not complete the process to obtain a business license, and did not have authorization to operate."

After repeated attempts to contact the business through email and site visits failed, the City issued a Stop Work Order as a normal course of business. The Stop Work Order informs the business that they may not operate until they come into compliance with the Henderson Municipal Code.

The business cannot operate until they are in compliance with the City Code. Any customers would need to contact the business directly to make any arrangements."

Marisol said she noticed the order posted on the business door last week.

Channel 13 has also been in communication with studio instructor, Sarah Mancini.

She shared the following via email:

"I discovered that the franchisor was part of a RICO case with the franchisees. I do know that the business was losing money every month. I also know that the owner was borrowing money in order to pay me which was inconsistent. I was excited to hear she had come to a verbal agreement with a business owner in order to rebrand. I had hopes that under new leadership the students and the business would thrive. "

Channel 13 could not verify whether or not Young was a part of a RICO, or Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, case or if the business was losing money.

Meantime, Marisol tells us she remains hopeful amid the chaos.

“Really hope deep in my heart that she is going to give all of us an email a call back and say this was a big misunderstanding”

