North Las Vegas event venue abruptly closes, leaving clients high and dry

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A popular event space in North Las Vegas has abruptly closed its doors, leaving clients in distress and raising serious concerns of fraud. The shutdown has especially impacted those who had already paid for services, like Dia Gage, who was preparing to host a celebration of life for her late son.

“This has been a literal nightmare,” said Gage.

The Life Legacy Venue, located near the intersection of Cheyenne Avenue and Martin Luther King Boulevard, is advertised on their website as a dream venue that creates ‘unforgettable events for clients,’ but now the venue looks as if it’s been forgotten.

Reporter: Aside from grieving your son, now you’re out…

Gage: $2,500

Gage paid in cash to secure the venue, believing it to be a legitimate and trustworthy place but the real trouble began when she stopped receiving responses from the venue's owner.

After repeated attempts to get in touch, she decided to visit the location in person to finalize the arrangements. Instead, she discovered a handwritten note taped to the venue’s door.

“We pull up to a note on the door basically saying for more info call Jerry,” Gage said.

The note provided contact information for someone named 'Jerry,' whom Gage had never met or dealt with before.

'Jerry’ told Gage the owner of the Life Legacy Venue was allegedly his uncle, Devin Brooks, who had fled with the funds and closed the business.

Reporter: There’s always gonna be those people that are like well why didn’t you look at the reviews? Why didn’t you do your due diligence but if you go online and you look…

Gage: Everything looks legit.

The abrupt closure of Life Legacy Venue has left Gage dealing with the emotional strain of losing her son and now the financial loss and stress of finding a new space.

“We’re still trying to make the best of it, but it’s just very difficult,” Gage said.

Channel 13 attempted to reach the venue’s owner but was unsuccessful. The owner has not released an official statement regarding the closure or plans for client reimbursement.

Gage reported what happened to authorities but was told it was a civil matter that would need to be settled because a contract is involved.