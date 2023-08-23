Cure 4 The Kids Foundation partnering with VGK, Vegas performers for Christmas album

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Cure 4 The Kids Foundation is getting extra star power to promote their upcoming Christmas album. It's part of a fundraiser to raise money but it's also spreading awareness for how they help kids in remission and those battling cancer.

The full-length digital album is called "Christmas for the Kids". Notable artists are performing on the album include Backstreet Boys' Nick Carter, The Smithereens, former Barry Manilow producer Ron Dante, American Idol casting producer Kyle Khou, and the Alphabet Rockers. Children that work with the foundation have also lent their voices for backing vocals as well as Channel 13 Morning Blend host Jessica Rosado.

The foundation said this weekend, they're also shooting a music video for the song "Happy Xmas".

It will be recorded at Vu Las Vegas, a virtual production studio. The video will feature members of the Vegas Golden Knights, the Blue Man Group, Murray SawChuck, and other Las Vegas performers. Cancer patients and Cure 4 The Kids providers and caregivers will also be featured.

"It's heartwarming to see the outpouring of support from the Las Vegas community to get involved with the project," said Annette Logan-Parker, CEO, Cure 4 The Kids Foundation. "Having Nick, Kyle, Blue Man Group, Murray, the Vegas Golden Knights, Vu Las Vegas, and others in the Las Vegas community come together for this special digital album and music video project speaks volumes about their generosity and compassion."

According to foundation officials, the music video is inspired by music videos for The Beatles song "Hey Jude" and the USA For Africa charity song "We Are The World".

The music video will be released at the same time as the digital album. That's scheduled for Oct. 13. The foundation said 100% of the streaming proceeds from the album will go directly to kids battling cancer and rarediseases.