Upcoming Christmas album will support Southern Nevada children battling illness

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Christmas arrived early at Electric Shop Studio as the heartwarming chorus of "Happy Christmas" by John Lennon resonated through the air, bringing joy to the near and dear ones, both old and young.

The event was part of a fundraiser organized by the Nevada Cure 4 Kids Foundation for some very special valley children.

Mitch Kolouris, the social media strategist for Cure 4 Kids, expressed their intent to spread awareness about the children's struggles.

"We wanted to create a project that would really get the message out not only on who we are, but really what these kids are going through…"

The foundation chose a unique approach for their fundraising efforts, creating a full-length digital album titled "Christmas for the Kids," featuring 16 tracks contributed by notable artists.

American Idol producer Kyle Khou played a pivotal role in tracking the main vocals of "Happy Christmas."

Additionally, children in remission and those battling cancer lent their voices for the backing vocals on Thursday afternoon.

Among the participants was 8-year-old Gisele, who is courageously battling a brain tumor.

Despite undergoing regular chemotherapy sessions and looking ahead to radiation, Gisele expressed her excitement and hope for the impact of the song. "Thousands, thousands of people are going to be listening to this song. So I feel really good that they're doing this."

"Her mother shared the challenges Gisele faces daily, including nauseous pains, joint pains, and headaches.

However, the opportunity to contribute to the project was a significant boost, and on that day, Gisele experienced no pain whatsoever. The Cure 4 Kids project is far from over, as the next step involves the creation of a music video for "Happy Christmas."

The foundation is reaching out to the Las Vegas entertainment community, inviting them to be part of the video production.

As the project nears its completion, Gisele finds the song to be a beacon of hope. The heartwarming single, "Happy Christmas," is set to be released in November on all major music platforms.

Every stream of the song will contribute to the funds raised for the Cure for the Kids Foundation, a cause dedicated to supporting children battling illness in Las Vegas.